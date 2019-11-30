Maharashtra floor test live updates: BJP to approach Guv over ProTem speaker change, may go to SC too

MUMBAI: Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is all set to face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday at 2 pm.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Dilip Walse Patil will be the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and will preside over a special session of the house called on Saturday, officials informed on Friday.

A two-day sitting of the Assembly will begin Saturday. The trust vote will be taken up on day one, preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House. On Sunday, the Assembly Speaker's election will be held, followed by tabling of motion of thanks on the governor's address in the House.

