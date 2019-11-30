हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Maharashtra floor test live updates: BJP to approach Guv over ProTem speaker change, may go to SC too

Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is all set to face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday at 2 pm.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 12:13
Comments |

MUMBAI: Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is all set to face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday at 2 pm.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Dilip Walse Patil will be the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and will preside over a special session of the house called on Saturday, officials informed on Friday.

A two-day sitting of the Assembly will begin Saturday. The trust vote will be taken up on day one, preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House. On Sunday, the Assembly Speaker's election will be held, followed by tabling of motion of thanks on the governor's address in the House.

Live TV

Tune into Zee News to catch all the live updates on Maharashtra government floor test:

30 November 2019, 11:31 AM

Senior NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, and Praful Patel seen in assembly ahead of confidence vote later today.

30 November 2019, 11:30 AM

On Dilip Walse Patil replacing BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar as the Pro-Tem speaker, BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil says, "They (MahaVikasAghadi) changed Protem speaker from Kalidas Kolambkar to Dilip Walse Patil, this is legally wrong, the oath was also not taken as per rules, the new Govt is violating all rules. We are filing a petition with Governor, and might also approach SC."

30 November 2019, 11:27 AM

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat has declared party leader Nana Patole as the Congress candidate for Speaker elections.

Meanwhile, BJP's Chandrakant Patil said Kisan Kathore will be the party's candidate for Assembly Speaker's election.

30 November 2019, 11:24 AM

NCP leader Ajit Pawar met on Saturday BJP MP Prataprao Chikhalikar. Following his meeting, he said, "It was a courtesy meet."

"Even if we are from different parties, we all have relations with each other. There was no discussion on floor test. As Sanjay Raut said, our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house," Pawar said.

30 November 2019, 11:21 AM

Governor BS Koshyari has asked Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority by December 3. The ruling alliance has claimed it has the majority with a total of 170 seats in a House of 288.

30 November 2019, 11:20 AM

CM Uddhav Thackeray's government has convened a two-day special session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly starting on Saturday, where Maha Vikas Aghadi will face a floor test to prove their majority in the House.

30 November 2019, 11:20 AM

Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister on Thursday evening, ending a month of political stalemate in Maharashtra.

Besides Thackeray, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress, and the NCP - also took the oath. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be declared the leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

30 November 2019, 11:19 AM

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday. NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, whose name was recommended to the governor by Uddhav Thackeray, will be the pro-tem Speaker.

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Know about recent missile tests by India