Maharashtra live updates: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress file plea in SC against closure of nine irrigation scam cases against Ajit Pawar

26 November 2019, 09:52 AM
It is the murder of democracy. Maharashtra Governor murdered democracy. An attempt is being made for horse-trading but it will not work on our MLAs. Why is the Devendra Fadnavis-led majority government trying to run away, asks Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
26 November 2019, 09:46 AM
Rajendra Bhagwat, Maharashtra Legislature Secretary: Legislature Secretariat has received a letter claiming that Jayant Patil is the Legislative Party Leader for NCP. But, decision has to be taken by the Speaker. As of today, it has not been decided.
26 November 2019, 09:42 AM
Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance move the Supreme Court for a direction to restrain the Devendra Fadnavis government from taking important policy decisions. The petitioners want to highlight the reports alleging the closure of nine cases in the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam against Ajit Pawar.
26 November 2019, 09:26 AM
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted, "162 and more.. just wait and watch."
26 November 2019, 09:19 AM
BJP core committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss political developments after the Supreme Court's verdict. CM Fadanvis and BJP leaders to sit at 11 am at Varsha bungalow in Mumbai.
26 November 2019, 09:15 AM
Rebel NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday morning visited Mumbai's Trident Hotel where BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav was seen having breakfast. However, there is no update on whether there has been a meeting between the two.
26 November 2019, 09:10 AM
The Supreme Court (SC) will pronounce its order on a joint petition filed by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite the BJP to form government in the state. The apex court is expected to give its verdict at 10.30 am.
26 November 2019, 08:59 AM
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar for riding on his uncle's hard work to make a name for himself in politics. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena challenged Ajit Pawar to start his own party and show the world that he has the guts to become a political leader on his own.