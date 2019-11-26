Maharashtra live updates: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress file plea in SC against closure of nine irrigation scam cases against Ajit Pawar

The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is expected to move towards a conclusion on Tuesday with the Supreme Court (SC) pronouncing its order on a joint petition filed by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite the BJP to form government in the state. The apex court is expected to give its verdict at 10.30 am.

Earlier on Monday, the SC reserved the order after a bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna heard the arguments put forth by counsels appearing for Governor, Maharashtra BJP and other parties. The petitions were filed after BJP`s Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP`s Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning.

In a media spectacle at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel, the MLAs took the oath in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Several other senior leaders of the three parties, too, were present during the power projection aimed at puncturing the BJP's claim of enjoying a majority in Maharashtra Assembly. The MLAs of the three parties thronged the Grand Hyatt hotel where senior leaders of all three parties claimed the support of 162 MLAs.

