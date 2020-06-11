Massive fire breaks out at Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market, 6 fire tenders rushed

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market on Thursday triggering panic among local residents here.

The fire broke out at the ground floor of the market and so far no injuries have been reported in the incident.

At least six teams of the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been rushed to the spot and the fire-fighting operation is underway.

The incident took place around 6:15 pm and was first reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The fire department has put the threat level at LO.

The iconic Crawford Market is a British-era busy marketplace as it houses several shops selling household items such as vegetables, fruits, poultry, imported food items, etc.

The wholesale market is just at a walking distance from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.

Police and medics have also been mobilised to help in the ongoing rescue operations.

There is no report of any casualty so far.