Mumbai's Dharavi heads towards 1000 coronavirus COVID-19 cases

The Dharavi slum in Mumbai on Tuesday headed towards a grim number of 1,000 coronavirus COVID-19 cases. The area on Tuesday recorded 46 new positive cases, taking the total number to 962.

At this rate in the next 48 hours, Dharavi will become the first single slum or locality in India to have 1,000 positive cases. The area also recorded a new death on Tuesday taking the total deaths to 31.

Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in India, is posing a tough challenge for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus spread, mainly due to its population density, which makes social distancing very difficult.

On May 9, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had visited Dharavi area and took stock of the COVID-19 situation and the preventive measures being taken. Chahal, who took the charge on May 8, has been appointed the new commissioner of BMC while Pravin Pardeshi was transferred to the Urban Development Department as the Additional Chief Secretary.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country with over 23,000 cases and 868 deaths.