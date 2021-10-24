NCB chief Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai CP seeks protection from action on 'false charges'

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede - who made headlines for drug bust at cruise in Mumbai, on Sunday (October 24, 2021) approached the Mumbai police commissioner seeking protection from likely legal action "being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue.

In a letter addressed to Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Wankhede stated he came to know that some "precipitate" legal action for falsely implicating him is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance related issue.

The 2008 batch IRS officer, requested the police commissioner to ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame him falsely with ulterior motives. Further, he mentioned that Deputy Director General (DDG) Mutha Ashok Jain has already referred the said matter to the Director General (DG) of NCB for necessary action.

Without naming any names, Wankhede claimed the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries. Wankhede courted controversy following the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case.

Earlier, one of the witnesses claimed collusion between the NCB zonal officer and KP Gosavi -- the alleged private investigator, who had tipped off the NCB. Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral.

The witness is Gosavi’s driver Prabhakar Sail. According to Sail, Wankhede demanded a whopping Rs 8 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release Aryan in the drugs case. Wankhede vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and has said he would give "a fitting reply".

According to the NDTV, in an affidavit filed by Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi, he claimed that he was present in a car and heard KP Gosavi speak to one Sam D'Souza of an 18 crore deal, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. He further claimed that he had himself received the cash from KP Gosavi that had to be handed over to Sam D'Souza.

