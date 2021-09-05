हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh

Major administrative reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh, 31 IAS and 35 IPS overnight officers transferred

In the orders issued late Saturday night, the MP government shifted the collectors of Hoshangabad, Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Alirajpur, Dhar, Narsinghpur, Shahdol, Sidhi, Mandsaur, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Balaghat and Niwari districts.

Bhopal: In a major reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 31 Indian Administrative Service officers, including 14 district collectors, and 35 Indian Police Service officers.

The state government also transferred superintendents of police of 11 districts - Hoshangabad, Raisen, Barwani, Rewa, Katni, Vidisha, Umaria, Sehore, Niwari, Mandsaur and Alirajpur.

Besides, additional inspectors general of Shahdol, Ujjain and Balaghat zones and deputy inspectors general of Rewa, Hoshangabad and Jabalpur zones were also transferred.

As per the order, Additional Director General (ADG), Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Ravi Kumar Gupta, has been made the new director of the sports and youth welfare department in place of Pawan Kumar Jain, who has been transferred as the director general (Home Guards).

ADG, Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI), D C Sagar, has been transferred as the ADG, Shahdol zone, while G Janardhana, who was so far the ADG of Shahdol zone, will replace Sagar as the ADG, PTRI.

