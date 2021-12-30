10 stocks to buy in 2022: Check brokerage firms’ top picks for next year

New Delhi: 2021 proved to be one of the best years for India’s stock market, as investors made quick money in sectors such as real estate, IT, energy and chemicals, among others. For the next year, brokerage firms HDFC Securities and ICICI Direct have shared their top picks for the next year. Here’s the list of top 10 stocks to buy, according to brokerage houses:

1. Aditya Birla Capital

HDFC Securities is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital, the holding company of all the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla group. The stock is among the top 10 stocks to buy in 2022, according to the brokerage firm.

"It continues its credible makeover journey to drive consolidated return ratios closer to franchise potential over the next three years," Aditya Birla Capital said.

2. GAIL

Natural gas transmission company GAIL is also on HDFC Securities’ list of top stocks to buy in 2022. The company is currently planning to expand in petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation.

3. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail

Another Aditya Birla group firm – Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail – is expected to jump to about Rs 360 from the current price of about Rs 261.90 in the coming months, according to ICICI Direct.

4. United Spirits

ICICI Direct is bullish on United Spirits, the company marketing several liquor brands in the country. The brokerage firm has set a target price of Rs 1080 on United Spirits shares. This means that investors buying shares now could see a gain of about 22%.

5. Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc, one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated manufacturers of zinc-lead and silver, finds itself in HDFC Securities’ list of top stock to buy in 2022. The company is also the world’s second-largest zinc-lead miner.

6. ABB

According to ICICI Direct Research, ABB could provide a 25% return to investors in the coming months. This may be the reason why you could consider injecting ABB into your portfolio.

7. Ipca Labs

Ipca Labs is another stock in HDFC Securities list of top 10 stocks to invest in 2022. The brokerage house is “positive on the back of strong volume growth in domestic formulation across products, cost-competitive and consistent quality in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segments.”

8. HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is one of the leading technology firms in the country. According to ICICI Direct, the stock could jump to Rs 1485 in the coming weeks. This could lead to a gain of about 15% to 20% to investors.

9. Mahindra and Mahindra

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra, the third largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India, for 2022. "M&M is targeting a 10 times increase in the agricultural implements segment to drive growth in the medium term (by 2027)," the brokerage firm said.

10. ICICI Bank

According to Choice Broking, ICICI Bank could provide a 22.3% return to investors in the coming months, according to a report by Financial Express. The brokerage firm is reportedly bullish on the lender's strong performance in Q2 FY22.

