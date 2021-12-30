27 lakh income tax returns filed today; total FY21 ITR filing crosses 5.36 crore: IT department

New Delhi: Over 5.36 crore income tax returns for the financial year March 2021 have been filed so far, with about 27 lakh returns filed on Thursday alone as the compliance deadline neared, the I-T department said.

The extended deadline for individuals to file income tax (I-T) returns ends on December 31.

"More than 5.34 crore income tax returns for AY 2021-22 filed till 8 pm today. This includes 24.39 lakh #ITRs filed today itself with 2.79 lakh #ITRs filed in the last one hour," the department tweeted.

More than 5.34 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2021-22 filed till 8pm today.

This includes 24.39 lakh #ITRs filed today itself with 2.79 lakh #ITRs filed in the last one hour.

Hope you have filed yours too!

If not, please file by the due date ie 31st December, 2021. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 30, 2021

The total ITR count further increased to 5.36 crore till 9 pm with the addition of 2,58,176 more filing in the last one hour, a senior tax official said. Also Read: SBI to acquire about 10% stake in India International Clearing Corporation

For the financial year 2019-20, 5.95 crores ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021. Also Read: 10 stocks to buy in 2022: Check brokerage firms’ top picks for next year

Live TV

#mute