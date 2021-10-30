5 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks that could give bumper returns in coming weeks

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio is most looked upon by retail investors as well as institutional investors, as many bets made by the 'Big Bull' of the Indian stock market has fetched him impressive returns. Investors always keep a tab on stocks he adds or trims from his portfolio.

However, in the ongoing year, a few of his portfolio stocks haven’t fared well. In comparison, Sensex and Nifty have given returns of 22 and 24 per cent, respectively.

Even though these stocks have either plummeted or traded flat in 2021, brokerage houses are still bullish on them, hoping for great returns in the coming weeks. Here’s a list of stocks from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio that hasn’t performed well in the ongoing year:

Jubilant Pharmova

Jubilant Pharmova saw a decline of around 33% this year. At present, the stock is trading at around Rs 600 after losing about Rs 290 since its public debut early this year. Brokerage house ICICI Direct has a long-term target of Rs 850 on the stock, while Motilal has set a target of Rs 960. Currently, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 6.3 per cent stake in this company.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India has declined by about 9% in 2021. The stock has lost about Rs 160 apiece and is currently trading around Rs 1590. Brokerage house ICICI Securities has given a buy target of Rs 1890 in the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. The big bull owns a 4.9 per cent stake in the company.

Rallis India

Rallis India has remained flat in 2021 even though the market has remained bullish lately. Currently, the share is trading at about Rs 284. On Rallis India, ICICI Direct has given a target of Rs 365. Jhunjhunwala has a 9.9 per cent stake in the firm.

Lupine Limited

Lupine Limited has lost 8% market capitalisation in the ongoing year. The stock is trading at Rs 920 on Indian bourses, losing about Rs 80 in 2021. Brokerage house Emkay Global has set a target of Rs 1300 while Sharekhan has set a target of Rs 1400 on the stock. Jhunjhunwala holds a 1.6 per cent stake in Lupine Limited.

Wockhardt

Plummeted by 22% in the ongoing year, Wockhardt is currently trading at around Rs 425. The stock has is currently Rs 118 lower than its price last year. Jhunjhunwala holds a 2.3 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: The targets mentioned above are predicted by analysts at brokerage houses. There’s no guarantee that the stock will touch the target price.

