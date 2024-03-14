Adani Group Stocks Rebound; Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy Jump Over 11% Each

New Delhi: Adani group stocks rebounded on Thursday, a day after falling sharply, in tandem with a recovery in the equity markets. The stock of Adani Total Gas surged 11.34 percent, Adani Energy Solutions soared 11.10 percent, Adani Green Energy zoomed 9.66 percent, Adani Enterprises jumped 6.29 percent and Adani Ports climbed 4.93 percent on the BSE.

Shares of NDTV jumped 4.82 percent, Adani Wilmar advanced 4.40 percent, ACC gained 4.11 percent, Ambuja Cements climbed 4.04 percent and Adani Power went up by 1.81 percent. (Also Read: Poco X6 5G Gets A Significant Price Drop On Flipkart: Check Details)

The combined market valuation of all ten listed companies stood at Rs 15.66 lakh crore. All ten listed stocks of the Adani group tumbled on Wednesday, erasing Rs 1.12 lakh crore from their combined market valuation. (Also Read: Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended: Check List Of Required Documents To Do The Same)

Rally in Adani group firms mirrored a recovery in the equity market. The 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 335.39 points or 0.46 percent to settle at 73,097.28. The Nifty climbed 148.95 points or 0.68 percent to 22,146.65.