Arrowhead Separation IPO: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

New Delhi: The Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO share allotment has been concluded today, November 23. Investors keen on the issue can now check their IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, managed by Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO: Listing Date

The Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO is set to be listed on BSE SME on November 29. The refund process for unallotted shares will commence on Friday, November 24.

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO: Credit Date

For those fortunate enough to secure an allotment, the shares will be credited to their Demat accounts on Tuesday, November 28. It's important to note that if the company transitions to T+3 trading norms, the dates will be adjusted accordingly.

Investors who participated in the Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO can verify their allotment status promptly by visiting the official website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. The dedicated Arrowhead IPO allotment status link is https://ipo.cameoindia.com/.

Steps To Check Allotment Status:

Via Cameo Corporate Services Ltd:

- Visit https://ipo.cameoindia.com/.

- Select 'Arrowhead Seperation Engineering' from the dropdown menu.

- Choose one of the options: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

- Enter the captcha code.

- Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Via BSE:

- Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

- Choose 'Arrowhead Separation Engineering IPO.'

- Enter the application number or PAN details.

- Complete the "I'm not a robot" verification.

- Click "Submit."