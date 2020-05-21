Aviation stocks rally as domestic passenger flights to resume from May 25

New Delhi: Aviation stocks on Thursday rallied following the government announcement that domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India`s largest airline IndiGo, jumped 7.28%, while second-biggest carrier SpiceJet climbed 4.9, Jet Airways rose 4.92 percent %.

Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," Puri said on Twitter.