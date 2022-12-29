topStoriesenglish
Benchmark indices snap losing-rally on Thursday, Sensex closes at 61,133.88 points

On Monday and Tuesday too, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - traded in the green. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 05:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: After opening the session with a sharp dip, Indian stock indices settled on a positive note on Thursday. Sensex closed at 61,133.88 points, up 0.37 per cent, whereas Nifty closed at18,191.00 points, up 0.38 per cent.

On Monday and Tuesday too, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - traded in the green."Markets may attempt to extend the rebound on the last trading day of the calendar year. However mixed global cues could cap the upside," said Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, Religare Broking.

"We thus reiterate our view to continue with stock-specific trading approach and maintain positions on both sides until we get clarity over the directional move in the index," Mishra added. According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, equity markets will continue to witness such sudden movements, triggered by lingering recession and COVID fears. Meanwhile, Rupee traded largely steady and settled at 82.81 against the US dollar. Wednesday`s closing was at 82.86.

