Budget 2022

Budget 2022: Here’s how the stock market reacted to past 10 Union Budgets

Last year, the market gave an impressive 4.74% return on the day of the Budget 2021 presentation. 

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the Lok Sabha. Stock market participants will be closely following the announcements made by Sitharaman in the Parliament to make their bets on the bourses.

During the past 10 Union Budget presentations, the stock markets have reacted differently almost on each occasion, sometimes moving north while a few times sliding downhill. For instance, last year, the market gave an impressive 4.74% return on the Budget 2021 presentation day. Also Read: Budget 2022: Railways to see jump in allocation, targets 100% electrification by Dec 2023

On the day of the Union Budget 2022 presentation, benchmark stock indices Nifty and Sensex have opened in the green, and market participants will be hoping the markets to remain as such. Sensex jumped 603.39 points to 58,617.56 points in opening trade ahead of the Budget presentation while Nifty rose 159.25 points to 17,499.10 points. Also Read: Union Budget 2022: FM to begin speech shortly, as demand for tax rebate picks steam here's looking at current Income tax slab

The complete picture, however, will be only clear after the Budget 2022 presentation begins. As we wait to see how bourses will react to Budget 2022, here’s looking at how stock markets have reacted to past 10 Union Budgets:

Budget Date  Presented by Market Returns
01/02/2021 Nirmala Sitharaman             4.74 %
01/02/2020              Nirmala Sitharaman             -2.51 %
05/07/2019 Nirmala Sitharaman             -1.14 %
01/02/2019 Piyush Goyal 0.58 %
01/02/2018 Arun Jaitley -0.10 %
01/02/2017 Arun Jaitley 1.81 %
29/02/2016 Arun Jaitley -0.61 %
28/02/2015 Arun Jaitley 0.65% 
10/07/2014 Arun Jaitley -0.23 %
17/02/2014

P. Chidambaram 

 0.41% 

 

