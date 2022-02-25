CBI arrests Anand Subramanian in connection with alleged irregularities in NSE

New Delhi: CBI on Thursday arrested Anand Subramanian, former NSE Chief Strategic Advisor, in connection with alleged irregularities in National Stock Exchange.

The CBI, which is probing the "yogi" fraud at the NSE, had questioned Subramanian, who has appointed to his position despite lack of experience and paid a hefty salary, but found him to be "evasive", on Monday.

Subramanian, who was brought to the NSE by its then CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna, reportedly had access to the email ID on which the emails were sent to the "Himalayan yogi" with whom the classified informations was shared. Subramanian was made the Chief Strategic Advisor of NSE. He served at this post between 2013 and 2015 before being made Group Operations Officer and Advisor to the MD between 2015 and 2016, despite having no exposure to the capital market.

The CBI had on February 19 grilled erstwhile NSE director Ravi Narain, who held the post before Ramkrishna.

Earlier, it was said that Narain had fled to London and is living there. But the CBI source told IANS that Narain was in Delhi where his statement was recorded.

Ramkrishna was questioned by the CBI in Mumbai last week, and asked her around 50 questions, including for how long she had been sending mails to the "yogi", was she given any cut for sharing classified information, if yes, where she invested this money.

According to sources, she tried to play victim card, claiming she didn't know a lot of things. She also had claimed that she was innocent and somebody was trying to frame her.

The CBI had already opened Look Out Circular against Ramkrishna, Subramanian, and Narain, as they were deemed to be at risk of flight.

It had lodged an FIR against her on the basis of the SEBI's 192 page report, accusing her of leaking classified information to the yogi who lived in the Himalayas and is still to be found.

On February 17, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at the house of Ramkrishna in Mumbai and Chennai and said that they had recovered incriminating documents.

