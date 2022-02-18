CBI likely to summon ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is mulling to summon Chitra Ramakrishna, the former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE).

She has been accused of leaking classified information to one Yogi, who lives in the Himalayas. It has been learnt that this Yogi was Subramanian, who was brought to the NSE by Ramakrishna. He had access to the email ID on which the emails were sent.

On Thursday, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at her house in Mumbai and in Chennai. Sources have said that incriminating documents were recovered during the raid.

The I-T department scanned various transactions and digital records. They also recorded the statements of a few of her employees.

Recently, SEBI had imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on her. SEBI had uploaded a 192 pages order on its official website narrating how Chitra was allegedly involved in suspicious activities by leaking information.

Chitra had said that a sage, who lives in the Himalayas, was giving her directions. She also sent him emails regarding NSE.

She quit SEBI in December 2016.

It has been learnt that she allegedly shared vital information with the Yogi.

"Information regarding organisational structure, dividend scenario, financial results, human resource policies and related issues, response to regulator, etc., were shared by her with Yogi," said the source. Between 2014 and 2016 she sent emails at rigyajursama@outlook.com.

It was learnt that this Yogi was Subramanian, who was brought to NSE by Ramakrishna. He had access to the email ID on which the emails were sent.

Subramanian had been the Chief Strategic Advisor of NSE. He served there at this post between 2013 and 2015. He was given a post of Group Operating official and advisor to MD. He discharged his duty on this post between 2015 and 2016.

Subramanian, who had previously been working as a mid-level manager in Balmer and Lawrie, had no exposure to the capital market. His salary was increased from Rs 15 lakh per annum to Rs 1.68 crore yearly. Later in 2017 his salary was increased to Rs 4.21 crore yearly. It was a massive salary hike which he was given at NSE.

Live TV

#mute