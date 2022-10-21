Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Check date, time, other key details

New Delhi: Indian Stock Exchanges BSE and NSE will open for one hour on October 24 for Muhurat trading. Both exhanges have a trading holiday on October 24 on the occasion of Diwali or Laxmi Puja. Muhurat trading is a special one-hour session on the diwali day that allows investors and brokers to trade on the exhanges. It’s a 50-year-old tradition that is happening year to celebrate the auspicious day.

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali marks the start of the New Year, and muhurat trading on this day is said to bring wealth and success all year long.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading is the auspicious stock market trading for an hour on Diwali (Deepawali). It is a symbolic and old ritual, that has been retained and observed for ages, by the trading community. As Diwali also marks the beginning of the New Year, it is believed that muhurat trading on this day brings n wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

What is Date and Time for this year Muhurat trading?

Trading in equity, equity and derivatives segment will start in the evening around 6:15 PM on October 24 and will end exactly after one hour at 7:15 PM.

Diwali Muhurat Trading Session Timings

Nomral Market Open - 6:15 pm

Normal Market Close - 7:15 pm

Set up cut-off time for Position Limit/ Collateral value - 7:25 pm

Trade modification end time - 7:25 pm

According to the NSE, all trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations. The exchanges will remain closed on October 24 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.