Diwali Muhurt Trading 2022: Check out five Patakha shares that you can bet on

The auspicious occasion of Diwali is here and the one-hour special session of Muhurt trading will be held this evening on stock exchanges including 30-share BSE Sensex and 50-share NSE Nifty. While Diwali is a holiday for the stock market, the normal market open time for the special session is 6:15 pm while the Muhurat trading will close at 7:15 pm. The set-up cut-off time for Position Limit/ Collateral value has been kept till 7:25 pm and the same is the trade modification end time. According to the NSE, all trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations.

Investors often look to invest in shares that yield better returns and on the occasion of Diwali, Zee Business panellists recommended some stocks during the 'Patakha Shares' show. Stock market experts Sandeep Jain and Rakesh Bansal recommended many shares on the show and five of them are listed below:

1. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The current share price of the company is Rs 637 apiece as it gained around 1.6 per cent in the last five trading days. According to Jain, the company has zero debts and has paid a dividend of 37.9 per cent.

2. ITC: ITC shares closed at Rs 344.85 apiece on Friday as it gained around 2.21 per cent in the last five trading days. Sandeep Jain said ITC holds a strong position in FMCG and has maintained its margins. He suggested a target of Rs 390/410 in the next three to six months for the shares.

3. State Bank of India: The largest public sector lender has yielded a better return in the past few months. The current share price is Rs 561.65. Rakesh Bansal said that SBI currently commands a 25 per cent market share in home loans and deposits. The expert suggested a target of Rs 900 for the bank in the next 12 months.

4. Asian Paints: The current share price of Asian Paints is Rs 3,098 apiece. According to Rakesh Bansal, Asian Paints is the market leader in the paint industry and the company's dividend payout is also good. He suggested a target of Rs 3689 for the shares in the next 3 months.

5. Vedanta: The current share price of Vedanta is Rs 279.95. Sandeep Jain said that Vedanta is a good buy in the metal sector as the company has a market cap of Rs 15,500 crore. He suggested a target price of Rs 330/350 in the next six months.