Electronics Mart India IPO allotment: Check today's GMP, direct links to see allotment status

New Delhi: Those who had subscribed to Electronics Mart India IPO will get their share allotment today. Subscribers may refer to the following two direct links and find out if their your IPO share has been allotted or not.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

How to check Electronics Mart India IPO allotment status via BSE, NSE

- Click the BSE link

- From the list, choose LIC IPO

- Enter your IPO details like application number, PAN card details

- Clear the 'Im not a robot' button

- You will be able to see your Electronics Mart India IPO allotment status now.

Electronics Mart India GMP Today

Electronics Mart India IPO GMP (grey market premium) today suggests that subscribers are going to see a steady debut. As per today's GMP, Electronics Mart India is available at a premium of Rs 29.

Electronics Mart India stock market debut

According to market analysts, Electronics Mart India initial public offering (IPO) shares could make a positive debut on the public bourses. Electronics Mart India listing is going to happen on October 17, 2022. The consumer durables retail chain will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

Electronics Mart India IPO Details

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore, with no offer for sale component. Price range for the offer is Rs 56-59 a share.

Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) was founded by Pavan Kumar Bajaj and Karan Bajaj as a proprietary concern with a consumer durables and electronics store under the name of Bajaj Electronics.

Its multi-brand outlets operate under the brand name Bajaj Electronics other than two specialised stores under the name 'Kitchen Stories', catering to kitchen specific-requirements and one specialised store format under the name 'Audio & Beyond', focusing on high-end home audio and home automation solutions.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

With PTI Inputs