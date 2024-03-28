Good Friday Holiday: Stock Markets Closed Tomorrow? Check Here

New Delhi: As the current financial year is going to end soon, investors and traders are planning for the upcoming month. When you are setting your goal, it's crucial to know about the days when the Indian stock exchanges will be closed. By being aware of these holidays, you can stay ahead in your financial planning and avoid any inconvenience.

Good Friday: Is Stock Market Closed?

The answer is yes. As we all know Good Friday approaches on March 29, 2024, and Indian stock, bond, and commodity markets are preparing to observe the holiday. (Also Read: Good News For MGNREGA Employees! Centre Announces Pay Hike: Check State-Wise Wages Here)

Market Closure Details

On Good Friday, trading will be suspended on major platforms including the BSE and NSE stock exchanges, as well as the commodity exchanges MCX and NCDEX, and the bond markets. Market activities will resume on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Also Read: Big Blow To Home Loan Borrowers! HDFC Bank Raises Lending Rates To 9.8%)

Resumption Of Trading

BSE And NSE

Trading will commence with a 15-minute pre-opening session at 9:00 am, followed by regular trading from 9:15 am onwards.

MCX

Regular trading hours will resume, with the morning session running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and the evening session from 5:00 pm until 11:30/11:55 pm.

Stock Market Holidays In April 2024

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will not be open for trading on certain days in April 2024 due to various holidays.

Following Good Friday, traders should be aware of the upcoming market holidays in April 2024, including Id-Ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, and Maharashtra Day, among others.

Impact On Market Activities

The closure of markets during major religious and national holidays is a common practice in India, allowing participants to observe significant events and take a break from trading activities.

Traders and investors are advised to plan their strategies accordingly.