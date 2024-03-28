Good News For MGNREGA Employees! Centre Announces Pay Hike: Check State-Wise Wages Here

New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024, there is good news for lakh of MGNREGA employees. The Central government has notified the latest revision in wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act for the financial year 2024-2025. This announcement comes just ahead of the LS elections scheduled for 2024.

MGNREGA Employees' Wage Rates: Effective Date

The Ministry of Rural Development has introduced new wage rates for unskilled manual workers, which will come into effect from April 1, 2024. (Also Read: Big Blow To Home Loan Borrowers! HDFC Bank Raises Lending Rates To 9.8%)

MGNREGA Employees' State-Wise Wage Rates

MGNREGA Employees' Wages In Goa

The employees under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Goa witness the highest hike of 10.56 percent. The wages increased from Rs 322 to Rs 356 per day. (Also Read: Delhi Man's Rs 340 Cab Booking Turns Into Rs 648 Nightmare: Here's What Happened NEXT)

MGNREGA Employees' Wages In Uttar Pradesh And Uttarakhand

The employees of the state experience the lowest raise of 3.04 percent. In both states, the wages increased from Rs 230 to Rs 237 per day.

MGNREGA Employees' Wages In Karnataka

The employees of the state witnesses a 10.44 percent increase, with wages rising from Rs 316 to Rs 349 per day.

MGNREGA Employees' Wages In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

They experience a 10.29 percent increase, with wages rising from Rs 272 to Rs 300 per day.

MGNREGA Employees' Wages In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh

Share the same wage rate, with both states seeing a 10 percent surge from Rs 221 to Rs 243 per day.

Highest MGNREGA Employees Wage Rates

The employees of Haryana receive the highest wage rate of Rs 374 per day.

Lowest MGNREGA Employees Wage Rates

Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland receive the lowest wage rate of Rs 234 per day.