HAL, Britannia and other hot stocks to watch for Aug 29 to Sept 3 week

New Delhi: Indian public markets at their record-highs, with Sensex at above 56,000 and Nifty at 16,700. The bullish sentiment appears to be dominating the domestic and international bourses.

Investors are expecting the bullishness to continue in the coming week. And if you’re planning to cash in on the ongoing momentum, then you can check out these 5 stocks that are making a buzz in Dalal street:

Bharat Dynamics (BDL)

Bharat Dynamics or BDL has got a ‘Buy’ recommendation from brokerage firm ICICI Securities. The leading Defence PSU that is into the manufacturing of guided missile systems is a key supplier of the defence forces.

The management of the firm is expecting the order book to grow about 3x times in the coming two years, which makes its stock a must buy in your portfolio. The target price of the stock is Rs 600 while it’s currently trading at Rs 382.05 on NSE.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

Another stock that is in the manufacturing of equipment, vehicles and aircraft for defence forces is Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL). The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,286 while experts are hoping that it could gain 18% in the coming weeks.

Eventually, brokerage firms are expecting that the stock could eventually cross the Rs 1,500 mark in the coming times.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank has recently gained traction after the big bull of Indian markets, aka Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, added the Public Sector Bank’s stock in his much-looked upon portfolio.

Experts suggest that the stock could go up to Rs 175 in the coming weeks. At present, the stock is trading at about Rs 151.40.

Britannia

Britannia is currently trading at its 52-week high as the demand for the stock has increased significantly in the past few weeks. Overall, there has been decent traction in the FMCG segment and Britannia is expected to grow more in the coming weeks.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar

Dalmia Bharat Sugar, which is the only major brand in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, is expected to jump about 20% from its current levels of Rs 570 per share.