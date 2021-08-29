Indian Railways to run new 3 AC coaches at discounted prices: Check new fares, routes

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to slash the fare of the new 3AC economy class coaches to encourage more passengers to opt for 3AC coaches. In a notification published on Saturday, the Railways has said that the fares of the new 3AC economy class coaches will be priced 8% lower than the existing 3AC coaches.

The major reason behind the drop in the fare of 3AC coaches is to offer passengers an improved travel experience at the cheapest price. The fare of the new coaches is 2.4 times the base price of the existing sleeper class of mail and express trains, officials said, adding 50 such coaches have been given to different zonal railways.

“Now, since the fare is fixed, these coaches will be attached in existing mail express trains. In trains which are running with maximum length, these coaches will replace sleeper class coaches,” Railway officials said.

With the revision in the fares of the new 3 AC coaches, the base fare for up to 300 km will be Rs 440, which is also the lowest according to the distance. On the other hand, the maximum base fare will now stand Rs Rs 3,065 for 4,951 to 5,000 km.

The first of these coaches will be received by the North Central Railway. Reports suggest that the department will use the new coaches for train no. 02403 (Prayagraj-Jaipur express) from September 6. Bookings of the train have been opened from Saturday.

"The booking of tickets against passes issued to Members of Parliament and rail travel coupons (RTCs) issued to MLA/MLCs, fully reimbursable warrants/vouchers shall be permissible as per the existing provision of 3AC coaches for mail/express trains," officials said.