India's Stock Exchanges Cut Paytm Daily Trading Limits To 10% After Rout

The new 10 percent limits will be applicable from Monday, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange said on their websites.

|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Reuters
New Delhi: India's stock exchanges have cut the daily share trading limits for digital payments firm Paytm to 10 percent, from 20 percent, after a $2 billion rout in the stock following a regulatory crackdown on the company's banking unit.

The new 10 percent limits will be applicable from Monday, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange said on their websites. (Also Read: Chennai Metro Joins ONDC, First To Do So; Check What New It Brings)

The Indian central bank told Paytm's banking unit earlier this week to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March, a move that has far-reaching consequences for how the country's most popular digital payments app Paytm - which relies on the bank - operates. (Also Read: BLS-E services IPO Allotment: Here's How To Check Allotment Status In Few Clicks)

Paytm's market value crashed to $3.7 billion after it lost $2 billion on Mumbai bourses this week, with the stock losing 20 percent - its daily maximum at that time - on both Thursday and Friday.

