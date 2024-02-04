Chennai Metro Joins ONDC, First To Do So; Check What New It Brings

New Delhi: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has introduced ticketing services for passengers using the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.

First Metro Service To Do So

Chennai Metro Rail has become the first metro service to be included in the ONDC Network, marking a significant step forward in digital commerce for metro services.

Expanding Network

Following its launch in Chennai, ONDC has announced plans to include other metro services such as Kochi Metro, Kanpur Metro, Pune Metro, and more in its network.

Ticketing Options

Passengers traveling on the Chennai Metro Rail can now easily purchase 'single' or 'return' journey tickets through various applications available on the ONDC network. These applications include 'Rapido,' 'Namma Yatri,' and 'redBus.'

Partnership Between Chennai Metro Rail And Yaary

The overall ticketing experience on the ONDC network has been made possible through a partnership between Chennai Metro Rail and 'Yaary,' the first seller-side technology partner.

The Managing Director and CEO of ONDC, T Koshy, expressed enthusiasm about embracing innovation. By incorporating Chennai Metro into the Open Network, ONDC aims to revolutionize mass transit, providing a seamless blend of services and redefining mobility.

(With PTI Inputs)