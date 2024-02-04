trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717527
BLS-E services IPO Allotment: Here's How To Check Allotment Status In Few Clicks

Written By Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 08:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BLS-E services IPO Allotment: Here's How To Check Allotment Status In Few Clicks File Photo

New Delhi: The share allocation for the BLS E-Services Limited IPO has been officially disclosed. Investors who participated in the public issue can now verify their share allocation status through different online platforms. Here are details of it.

BLS E-Services Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status Online

For those keen to know their allotment status, the process is simple. Log in to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website at bseindia.com or visit the official registrar's site, KFin Technologies, at ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus. (Also Read: How Rs 3,000 Monthly SIP Transforms Into A Whopping Rs 1.5 Lakh Per Month? Check Here)

BLS E-Services Limited IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Despite the buzz surrounding the BLS E-Services IPO, the grey market sentiment remains unchanged. The grey market premium (GMP) for BLS E-Services IPO is reported to be Rs 175, consistent with the previous day. (Also Read: From Loan To Lakh: Read Tale Of India's Richest Jeweler And His INR 17,000 Crore Empire)

BLS E-Services Limited IPO: Steps To Check Allotment Status Via BSE

- Visit the direct BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Choose 'Equity' in the issue type.

- Enter the Application Number or PAN Number.

- Complete the 'I'm not a robot' verification.

- Click 'Search' to view your allotment status.

BLS E-Services Limited IPO: Steps To Check Allotment Status Via KFin Tech

- Navigate to the direct KFin Tech link: kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus

- Select 'BLS E-Services Limited.'

- Opt for Application Number/Demat Account/PAN.

- Enter the provided Captcha.

- Click 'SUBMIT' to access your allotment status.

BLS E-Services Limited IPO: What's Next?

Investors can now eagerly await the display of their BLS E-Services IPO allotment status on their computer screens or mobile devices. The online verification process ensures a convenient and timely update for all applicants.

