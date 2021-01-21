Joe Biden's swearing in cheers Dalal Street; Sensex breaches 50,000-mark

New Delhi: Sensex created history on Thursday, by hiting the 50,000-mark for the first time ever in early trade amidst recover hopes, a day afer Joe Biden's swearing in. Healthy buying was witnessed in auto and telecom stocks. A positive trend in the global markets also supported the indices on Thursday.

At 11.16 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 343.60 points or 0.69 percent higher at 50,135.72. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 96.90 points or 0.66 percent to 14,741.60.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, RIL, HUL, ICICI Bank, Asian Paint, Indusind bank, M&M, Ultrachem, and Titan, rising upto 3.26 percent. On the other hand, major losers were HDFC Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, ONGC, SBI, Sun Pharma and Powergrid, falling upto 1.32 percent.

In the previous session, the Sensex had advanced by 393.83 or 0.80 per cent to close at its fresh record of 49,792.12, and the Nifty had jumped 123.55 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 14,644.70. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,289.05 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Live TV

#mute

Asian stocks rose to new record highs on Thursday, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched record highs and was last up 0.85%. Chinese blue-chips added 1.2%, Australian shares climbed 0.69% and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng breached the 30,000 level, rising 0.31%. Japan`s Nikkei was up 0.72%, less than 1% off three-decade highs reached last week. The rises in Asia followed fresh record highs on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83%, the S&P 500 gained 1.39% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97%. On Thursday, e-mini futures for the S&P 500 ticked up to new records, and were last up 0.26%, Reuters added.