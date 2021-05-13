Markets closed today on account of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021

New Delhi: The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Eid ul-Fitr.

The 30-share BSE benchmark slumped 471.01 points or 0.96 per cent to finish at 48,690.80. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 154.25 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,696.50.

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard on the Sensex chart, shedding 3.35 per cent, followed by HUL, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, M&M, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Titan, Maruti, PowerGrid, SBI, NTPC, Dr Reddy's and L&T managed to close in the green, climbing up to 1.31 per cent.

Asian shares slipped to seven-week lows. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.6%, though trade was thinned by holidays in a number of countries. Japan`s Nikkei fell 1.8%, and touched its lowest since early January, while Chinese blue chips lost 0.7%. Nasdaq futures were trying to rally with a gain of 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.4%. But EUROSTOXX 50 futures were still catching up with overnight falls and lost 0.5%, while FTSE futures shed 0.3%, a Reuters reports said.

