Markets end on negative note, Sensex plunges 261 points

Brent crude price jumped 10 percent to $66.28 a barrel - the biggest one-day rise since the 1991 Gulf War, following drone attacks on two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Markets end on negative note, Sensex plunges 261 points

New Delhi: Markets ended on a negative note on Monday led by losses in auto and banking sectors.

The BSE Sensex plunged 261.68 points or 0.70 percent to 37,123.31while the NSE Nifty closed 72.40 points or 0.65 percent down at 11,003.50.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were M&M, SBI, Yes Bank, Asian Paint, HDFC, Tata Steel, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Heromoto Corp, RIL , NDPC and Kotak Bank, falling upto 2.55 percent.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Sun Pharma, HUL, TCS and Bharti Airtel rose upto 1.41 percent.

Brent crude price jumped 10 percent to $66.28 a barrel - the biggest one-day rise since the 1991 Gulf War, following drone attacks on two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Foreign portfolio investor sold shares worth a net of Rs 405.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 209.56 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer settled 280.71 points higher at 37,384.99, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 93.10 points up at 11,075.90.

BSENSENiftySensex today
