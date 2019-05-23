Markets open at record high; Sensex zooms over 770 points as NDA leads in over 300 seats

New Delhi: Markets opened at record high on Thursday with Sensex zooming over over 770 points as counting for Lok Sabha Election 2019 showed NDA leading on more than 300 seats out of the 542. Minutes after opening the BSE Sensex jumped 771.80 points or 1.97 percent to 39,882.01 while the NSE Nifty soared 226.80 points or 1.93 percent to 11,964.70.

The markets were lifted by gains in all the sectoral indices are led by banks, auto, energy, infra, metal, IT and pharma. The benchmark BSE Sensex yesterday closed 140 points higher at 39,110.21, bolstered by gains in banking and auto stocks. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty rose 28.80 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,737.90.

Investor sentiment turned positive this week after most exit polls forecast a win for the Narendra Modi-led NDA, analysts said.

Foreign institutional investors net bought equities worth Rs 1,185.44 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,090.32 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.