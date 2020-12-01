Markets open in green, Nifty jumps above 13,000

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive terrain on Tuesday amid unabated foreign capital inflows and positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 131.76 points or 0.30 percent to 44,281.48 while the NSE Nifty jumped 33.15 points or 0.26 percent to 13,002.10.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Ultrachem, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid, IndusINd Bank, ICICI Bank, LT, Tata Steel, Titan, HUL and ITC, rising upto 2.68 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ONGC, Nestle, M&M, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel, falling upto 1.15 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 110.02 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 44,149.72, and NSE Nifty slipped 18.05 points or 0.14 per cent to 12,968.95.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 7,712.98 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26% on Tuesday after closing the month 9% higher, the best November since 2001. Japan`s Nikkei and Australia`s S&P/ASX 200 were each 0.9% higher, while South Korea was up 1.4%. China`s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.72% higher on Tuesday, after data on Monday that pointed to a continued recovery in the world`s second-largest economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.