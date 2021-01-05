Markets open in negative, Sensex falls over 100 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in the red on Tuesday amidst weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex dropped 100.86 points or 0.21 percent to 48,075.94 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 29.10 points or 0.21 percent to 14,103.80

Major losers in the Sensex pack were ONGC, NTPC, M&M, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid, SBI, RIL, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, LT and Ultrachem, falling upto 2.42 percent. On the other hand, TCS, HDFC, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Asian Paints were the major gainers, rising upto 1.78 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, the The 30-share BSE index ended 307.82 points or 0.64 percent higher at 48,176.80. It touched a record intra-day peak of 48,220.47. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 114.40 points or 0.82 percent to a lifetime high of 14,132.90. It scaled an all-time intra-day high of 14,147.95.

Asian shares fell on Tuesday. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.34%, pulling back from a record high hit in the previous session. Australian stocks fell 0.44%. Chinese shares erased early losses and rose 0.26%. Japanese shares lost 0.25% after a media report that the government will curb business hours in Tokyo and surrounding cities from Thursday. U.S. S&P 500 stock futures edged up 0.24%, a Reuters report said.