Markets open in red, Nifty slides below 9,870

New Delhi: Markets opened in red on Thursday amidst concerns over Indo-China border tensions and negative global cues.

Sensex slipped 52.46 points to 33,455.46 in opening session while the Nifty fell 13.45 points to 9,867.70.

Rupee meanwhile rose 4 paise to 76.12 against US dollar in early trade.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.6%, while Japan`s Nikkei 225 futures were off 0.02%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.23%. On Wall Street, The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.65% while the S&P 500 lost 0.36%. The Nasdaq Composite, which continued to trade higher before paring its gains, added 0.15%, by the closing bell. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.74% while emerging market stocks rose 0.48%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex closed 97.30 points or 0.29 percent lower at 33,507.92. Similarly, the NSE Nifty finished 32.85 points or 0.33 percent lower at 9,881.15.