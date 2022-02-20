Multibagger stock: Investors receive 6500% return in few years; chance to earn more?

New Delhi: In the recent past few weeks, the stock market has turned bearish. However, several stocks have provided fantastic returns in recent years. One such stock, Aarti Industries, has provided a return of more than 6,500 per cent to investors in a time span of 10 years.

This means that investors who had invested in the company’s stock 10 years back now must be enjoying fantastic returns. The stock of Aarti Industries has jumped from 14.70 on February 9, 2012, to Rs 979.80 on February 8, 2022.

So, if you had invested Rs 10,000 in the stock 10 years ago, your invested amount would have turned to more than Rs 6.5 lakh. The stock has outperformed most of the benchmark indices.

HDFC Securities has remained bullish on Aarti Industries. According to the brokerage firm, the toluene segment is mainly untapped and catered to through imports in the country, and that’s the reason why it remains bullish on the company. HDFC Securities has set a price target of Rs 1,380 for the company’s stock.

However, despite already providing fantastic returns to investors in the past decade, market experts are still bullish on the stock. The reason behind the bullishness of Dalal Street analysts is the company’s focus on research and development, which will help them to remain competitive.

According to a report by Business Today, the company’s net profit increased to about 357 per cent year-on-year to Rs 772.49 crore for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year. Also Read: PAN Card Fraud: Here’s how to check if someone else has taken loan on your PAN

The company had posted Rs 165.27 crore profit in Q3 FY22. On the other hand, the company’s revenue from operation jumped 101 per cent to Rs 2,636.16 crore during the third quarter of the financial year. Also Read: Provident Fund investors alert! EPFO urges subscribers to protect accounts from online frauds

