One New IPO This Week: Check Subscription Dates, Price Band, Lot Size, And More

New Delhi: After a bustling month of March, the IPO market gears up for a flurry of activity in the first month of the new financial year, 2024-25. Investors can expect several mainboard and SME IPOs to hit the subscription lane. There may be good opportunities for investment.

There is only one IPO set to hit Dalal Street next week i.e. Bharti Hexacom Limited IPO.

Bharti Hexacom Limited IPO

One of the notable IPOs lined up for April is Bharti Hexacom Limited, a subsidiary of telecom giant Bharti Airtel Limited. The company operates primarily in Rajasthan and the North Eastern states.

Bharti Hexacom Limited IPO: Subscription Dates

Bharti Hexacom is set to launch its public offer on April 3, and the subscription window closes on April 5.

Bharti Hexacom Limited IPO: OFS

The public offer amounts to Rs 4,275 crore and comprises entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.5 crore shares.

Bharti Hexacom Limited IPO: Price Band

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 542 to Rs 570 per share.

Bharti Hexacom Limited IPO: Lot Size

The minimum lot size for the application is set at 26 shares.

Bharti Hexacom Limited IPO: Allotment Date

The basis of the share allotment is expected to be finalized on April 8, 2024.

Bharti Hexacom Limited IPO: Listing Date

Bharti Hexacom shares are slated to be listed on both BSE and NSE. The tentative listing date has been set as April 12.

Bharti Hexacom Limited IPO: Allocation Quota

Under the IPO, 75 percent of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, while 10 percent is earmarked for retail buyers. Additionally, the company has allocated up to 15 percent of the net issue for non-institutional investors.