Have You Seen This Interesting Tree At New Delhi Railway Station? Its Price Will Shock You

New Delhi: In recent times, Indian Railways has been catching the eye for revamping the stations and providing world-class facilities. The revamp includes the incorporation of art installations and greenery. But this time, the railway authority body has been the talk of the town for their new idea.

Guess, what should be the newest idea of Indian Railways that is getting attraction from thousands. Read on further to find out the details. This time, the attraction at New Delhi Railway Station is not an art piece but a tree. Yes, you read it right.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of New Delhi Railway Station, where thousands rush to catch their trains daily, a remarkable sight often goes unnoticed i.e. a tree worth a whopping Rs 25 lakh, adorning the station's premises.

As per the News18 reports, this unique addition, imported from Thailand, bears testimony to Indian Railways' endeavor to transform stations into world-class hubs.

From Where It Imported?

The tree is imported from Thailand.

Where It Is Located At New Delhi Railway Station?

It is situated at New Delhi Station's platform number 1 towards Tilak Bridge.

Maintenance Cost

Maintaining this botanical gem requires meticulous attention and resources. It fed one litre of protein monthly. The cost of it is around Rs 2,500. There is an extra expense of approximately Rs 5,000 for fertilizers and water.

Feature Of Tree

Its uniqueness lies in its ability to be molded into an intricate lattice-like shape as it grows, lending an alluring charm to its surroundings.

Indian Railways Revamp Programme

Indian Railways is on a mission to revamp over 1,000 stations nationwide, including New Delhi, aiming to elevate them to global standards.

Amidst this transformation, even areas designated for VIPs, such as MPs and Union Ministers, have undergone renovations, incorporating elements of greenery for aesthetic enhancement.

About New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi Railway Station, a pivotal transit point, witnesses a flurry of activity with approximately 350 trains operating daily, serving countless travelers heading to various destinations across the country.

From prestigious Rajdhani trains to premium services like Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat, the station caters to diverse travel needs, facilitating seamless connectivity.