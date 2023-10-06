Plaza Wires IPO Allotment Today: Check GMP, Allotment Date, Allotment Status, And More

New Delhi: The allotment of Plaza Wires IPO shares is planned for Monday, October 9. The registrar's portal, run by Kfin Technologies Ltd., allows investors who submitted applications for the issuance to verify the status of the Plaza IPO allotment.

Through the basis of allotment, investors can determine if and how many shares they have been allocated. The IPO allotment status also shows the number of shares allocated. (Also Read: Domino's Announces 50% Off On Pizzas During ICC Cricket World Cup)

For applicants who are not granted shares, the corporation will start the refund process. Shares will be delivered to those who were allocated in their demat accounts. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7a Gets MASSIVE Price Cut From Rs 43,999 To Under Rs 10,000)

For those who were not awarded shares, the refunding process will begin on Wednesday, October 11. On Thursday, October 12, those who were allocated will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The NSE and BSE will list the Plaza IPO on Friday, October 13. The listing will occur earlier than expected if the company moves to the T+3 norm.

On the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd., you can instantly check your Plaza Wires IPO allotment status if you have applied for the Plaza Wires IPO.

On the Plaza Wires IPO allotment status link, you can check the status of your application for the Plaza IPO.