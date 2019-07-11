RBI IWG recommends extension of OTC forex, exchange traded currency derivatives market hours

New Delhi: The RBI Internal Working Group has released its draft report on Comprehensive Review of Market Timings, suggesting that over-the counter (OTC) forex and exchange traded currency derivatives market hours be extended from 9 am to 9 pm from the current 9 am to 5 pm window.

“While the extension of market timings is expected to provide benefits such as better pricing of post market hours information/data,improved onshore price discovery,and possible shift of offshore volumes to onshore, there is a view that it may entail higher costs to stakeholders. However, since RBI is in the process of reviewing and rationalising foreign exchange regulations to provide flexibility in terms of choice of products, participation, positions,etc.,both for residents and non-residents, extension of market hours would complement these policy measures,” the RBI draft said.

Here is the revised forex market timings as recommended by the IWG in its draft

An internal working group was set up last year to study the current timings of various financial markets regulated by the Reserve Bank, including instruments traded on exchanges.

The working group was tasked to examine the implications, including benefits and costs, of revision in current timings for trading as well as for supporting payment and settlement arrangements; and, make recommendations in respect of timings for trading, clearing and settlement arrangements as well as for any related aspect of market functioning.

The IWG also recommended that the call market timings may be extended till at 6 pm co-terminus with RTGS customer window, by which time high value payments are expected to get over. “Banks may manage unanticipated their liquidity, post 6 pm, by accessing RBI’s MSF window or reverse repo facility,” it said.