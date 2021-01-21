Sensex breaches 50K-mark, ends lower on profit-booking

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex declined 167 points to close at 49,624.76 on Thursday, after hitting the historic 50,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade.

Weighed by selling in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins and TCS, the 30-share BSE index ended 167.36 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 49,624.76.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 14,590.35.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 4 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma and ITC.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

The rupee gained 6 paise to settle at a near 5-month high of 72.99 against US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the positive zone, while Hong Kong closed in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in early deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.89 per cent lower at USD 55.58 per barrel.