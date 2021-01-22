हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex, Nifty open lower in line with other Asian bourses

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,614.66 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Asian shares were trading broadly lower in late afternoon deals on Friday, a day after hitting record highs.

Sensex, Nifty open lower in line with other Asian bourses

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex fell 152.69 points or 0.31 per cent to 49,472.07 in early trade on Friday, tracking subdued Asian markets.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to 14,590.35 in opening trade.

On the Sensex chart, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma were major laggards.

Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were top gainers.

On Thursday, the Sensex had dropped 167.36 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 49,624.76, and the Nifty had shed 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 14,590.35.

Intra-day, the 30-share BSE Sensex had touched the 50,000-level for the first time ever on Thursday on growth optimism and global cues but succumbed to profit-booking in fag-end trade.

Asian shares were trading broadly lower in late afternoon deals on Friday, a day after hitting record highs.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,614.66 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Live TV

#mute

The global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 1.37 per cent to USD 55.40 per barrel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE Sensex
Next
Story

Sensex breaches 50K-mark, ends lower on profit-booking
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M1S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Big news so far