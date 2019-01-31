Sensex rallies over 660 points ahead of Interim Budget 2019

New Delhi: Ahead of the presentation of Interim Budget 2019, markets zoomed considerably in closing with both Sensex and Nifty posting over 1.6 percent gains.

Investors will keenly watch the markets on Friday as Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019. Market surge was also followed by an upswing in global markets as the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the interest rates unchanged.

The BSE Sensex surged 665.44 points or 1.87 percent to 36,256.69 while the NSE Nifty relcaimed 10,800 by jumping 179.15 points or 1.68 percent to 10,830.95.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, RIL, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS and HUL rallying up to 4.64 percent.

On the other hand, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Yes Bank were the top losers, falling up to 2.56 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 130.25 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 502.26 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

