Sensex rises 221 points, ICICI Bank, HDIL, DHFL, DLF stocks gain

Indian stocks witnessed strong rally in the intraday trading session on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex gaining 221 points to close at 40,469 levels, while the 50-stock Nifty jumped 48 points and finished at 11,966. Bank Nifty advanced 389 points to end the day at 30,609.

Shares of Reliance Power, PC Jeweller, Corporation Bank, Sun Pharma Advanced, Dewan Housing Finance Limited or DHFL, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Reliance Capital and Lakshmi Vilas Bank were among the major gainers, while stocks of Titan Company, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Electricals, Prism Johnson, Apollo Tyres, SREI Infrastructure and Aurobindo Pharma were among the major losers.

Realty stock led the bull run as the BSE Realty index advanced 2.6 per cent. Realty major Indiabulls Real Estate share price gained 4.95 per cent, shares of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd or HDIL added 4.82 per cent, Sobha stocks moved up 4.08 per cent, DLF stock price gained 3.45 per cent, Godrej Properties stocks advanced 3.06 per cent while Oberoi Realty stocks added 1 per cent in the intraday trade.

Banking stocks also ended in green with ICICI Bank share price scaling 2.64 per cent in the intraday trade. The shares of RBL Bank jumped 1.89 per cent, IndusInd Bank shares gained 1.74 per cent, HDFC Bank stock price jumped 1.42 per cent, Axis Bank counter added 1.29 per cent while Yes Bank shares moved ahead 0.59 per cent.

Among the major Asian markets, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index jumped 0.22 per cent, Kospi added 0.07 per cent, Hang Seng advanced 0.02 per cent and Shanghai index plunged 0.43 per cent in the intraday trade session.