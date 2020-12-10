हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex snaps 5-day winning run, ends 144 points lower

UltraTech Cement was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by M&M, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries.

Sensex snaps 5-day winning run, ends 144 points lower

Mumbai: Snapping its five-session winning run, equity benchmark Sensex ended 144 points lower on Thursday, tracking losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE index settled 143.62 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 45,959.88. The broader NSE Nifty fell 50.80 points or 0.38 per cent to 13,478.30.

UltraTech Cement was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by M&M, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Nestle India, ITC, HUL and Kotak Bank were among the gainers.

According to traders, profit-booking emerged at higher levels, dragging benchmark indices lower.

The broader indices traded weak along with selling seen in basic materials, public sector and capital goods counters.

"During the afternoon session, markets scaled back from lows as traders took some relief from reports that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) raised the growth forecast for India in the current fiscal year to (-) 8 per cent from the (-) 9 per cent projection in September while keeping the outlook for the next fiscal year at 8 per cent," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the red, while Shanghai was in the positive territory.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in early deals.

Live TV

#mute

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.76 per cent to USD 49.23 per barrel. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE Sensex
Next
Story

Sensex drops over 250 points in early trade; Nifty tests 13,450
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M19S

The foundation stone of the new Parliament House was laid, know what Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said