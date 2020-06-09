Sensex tanks 414 points; financial, banking stocks derail

New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Tuesday led by losses in banking and financial stocks amid profit-booking.

The BSE Sensex reversed all early gains by falling 413.89 points or 1.20 percent to close at 33,956.69. On the other hand the NSE Nifty declined 120.80 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 10,046.65.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Titan, RIL, Nestle, SBI, Maruti and Powergrid, falling 3.15 percent.On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, M&M, HDFC, ITC, Asian Paint, Ultrachem, Heromoto Corp and TCS were among the gainers, rising upto 2.71 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 83.34 points or 0.24 percent to close at 34,370.58. Sensex zoomed over 500 points in the day, touching a high of 34,927.80 and a low of 34,211.83. On the other hand the NSE Nifty jumped 25.30 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 10,167.45.