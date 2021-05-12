Sensex tanks 471 pts, Nifty drops below 14,700, check top gainers, losers here

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Indian indices continued to trade in the red zone for the second continuous session on Wednesday, with equity benchmark Sensex losing 471 points. Nifty and Sensex were dragged by selling in heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, HUL and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 471.01 points or 0.96 per cent lower at 48,690.80. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 154.25 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,696.50.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by HUL, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, M&M and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Titan, Maruti, PowerGrid, SBI and NTPC were among the gainers.

"Indian indices extended its losses due to concerns over hike in global interest rates and bond yield due to rising commodity prices and inflationary pressure," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

All major indices closed in the negative terrain including metals while PSU banks and media stocks managed to stay afloat. International commodity prices will have to stabilise to provide sustenance in the equity market, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended on a positive note, while Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.50 per cent higher at USD 68.88 per barrel.

