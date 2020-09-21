Sensex tanks 812 points on global selloff; Nifty slips below 11,300

New Delhi: Markets ended deep in the red led by losses in Index heavyweights amid a massive global selloff.

The BSE index tanked 811.68 points or 2.09 percent lower at 38,034.14. The NSE Nifty tumbled 254.40 points or 2.21 percent to finish at 11,250.55.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 8 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, M&M, Maruti, Axis Bank and ONGC. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Infosys and TCS were the gainers.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended significantly lower. Stock exchanges in Europe witnessed heavy selloff in opening trade, declining up to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.04 percent lower at USD 42.27 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee strengthened 7 paise and closed at 73.38 against the US dollar.