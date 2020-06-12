Sensex tanks 826 points, Nifty slides below 9,700 amidst global selloff

New Delhi: Markets opened deep in the red on Friday dragged by heavyweights amidst selloff in global equities.

The BSE Sensex fell 825.94 points or 2.46 percent to 32,712.43 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 229.35 points or 2.32 percent to 9,672.65.

All the indices in the Sensex pack were trading in red. Major losers were SunPharma, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Ultrachem, RIL and Heromoto Corp, falling upto 0.55 percent.

Asian shares fell sharply on Friday after Wall Street and oil tumbled. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1.3%. Australian stocks dropped 1.74%, while shares in China fell 0.67%. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 1.1% in Asia on Friday, but that did little to help sentiment. Japan`s Nikkei stock index slid 1.22%, and shares in South Korea fell 2.24% as some investors booked profits from a recent rally in global equities, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Thursday the BSE Sensex ended 708.68 points or 2.07 percent lower at 33,538.37 while the NSE Nifty tanked 214.15 points or 2.12 percent to close at 9,902.