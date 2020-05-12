New Delhi: Markets ended lower on Monday amidst tepid cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex ended at 31,561.22, down 81.48 points or 0.26 per cent. Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty fell over 220 points from its day's peak to close at 9,239.20, dropping 12.30 points or 0.13 per cent.

Here are the stocks in focus on May 12, 2020

Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore in the quarter ended March 31, mainly on the back of additional provisioning in lieu of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet Ltd (GAVL) on Monday reported a 42.65 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.20 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Godrej Properties

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 35 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 101.08 crore for the quarter ended March on higher expenditure.

IRCTC

The Indian Railways said it will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12. Shares of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) jumped 5 percent yesterday to hit the upper circut.

Maruti Suzuki

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has started deliveries of vehicles, which were booked before Coronavirus-led lockdown came into force. It has delivered around 1,600 units in last one week.