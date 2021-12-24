Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment status: Check latest GMP, expected listing price

New Delhi: Investors can now check Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment status online by following a few simple steps. So, if you had bid for the initial offer of Supriya Lifescience, you can easily check if you will receive the shares or not. Moreover, investors can check the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Supriya Lifescience IPO to find out if they will enjoy listing gains or not.

Steps to check Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment status

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select the issue type as ‘Equity’.

Step 3: Select the issue name from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your ‘Application Number’.

Step 5: Enter your ‘PAN Card’ number.

Step 6: Verify the ‘Captcha’ challenge.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Search’ button to check Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment status.

Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

Supriya Lifescience IPO’s latest GMP currently stands at Rs 120. This means that the share could list at Rs 394 apiece, with a premium of about 43.80%.

Supriya Lifescience IPO Details:

Supriya Lifescience’s initial public offer was subscribed 71.51 times on the last day of a share sale on Monday, December 20. Overall, the IPO received bids for 1,03,89,57,138 shares against 1,45,28,299 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The IPO of Supriya Lifescience was fully subscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Thursday last week on the back of a strong response from retail investors and non-institutional investors. Also Read: Lost your Aadhaar card? Here’s how to retrieve it online

The IPO includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. The IPO was rolled out with a price range of Rs 265-274 per share. Also Read: Sensex drops 191 points; Nifty ends near 17,000 level

