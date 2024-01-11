TCS Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 9, Special Dividend Of Rs 18; Check Record Date And Other Details

New Delhi: The country's largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced its financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2023, and declaration of third interim dividend.

TCS has declared its 3rd Interim Dividend of Rs 9 and Special Dividend of Rs 18. In a regulatory filing, the company said, "We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a third interim dividend of ₹9 and a special dividend of ₹18 per Equity Share of ₹1 each of the Company."

TCS Dividend Payment 2024 Record Date And Other Details

TCS has said that the third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Monday, February 5, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, January 19, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.

TCS Q3 Results 2024

TCS has reported 8.2 percent growth in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore. The company's revenue for the reporting quarter grew 4 percent to Rs 60,583 crore, it said